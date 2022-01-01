Smithtown restaurants you'll love

Smithtown restaurants
Toast
  • Smithtown

Must-try Smithtown restaurants

American Burger image

 

American Burger

80 East Main Street, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Dog$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Cookies & Cream Shake$5.00
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar image

 

Alexandros Kitchen & Bar

65 East Main Street, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raan Thai image

 

Raan Thai

203 Terry Rd, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad See Ew$13.95
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, chinese broccoli, and carrots in sweet black soy sauce
Thai Dumplings (Steamed or Fried)$6.95
Dumplings stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables served with black sweet dumpling sauce
Drunken Noodle (Pad Ki Mao)$13.95
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil with a garlic chili soy sauce
