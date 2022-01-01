Smithtown restaurants you'll love
American Burger
80 East Main Street, Smithtown
|Popular items
|Carolina Dog
|$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Cookies & Cream Shake
|$5.00
Raan Thai
203 Terry Rd, Smithtown
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew
|$13.95
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, chinese broccoli, and carrots in sweet black soy sauce
|Thai Dumplings (Steamed or Fried)
|$6.95
Dumplings stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables served with black sweet dumpling sauce
|Drunken Noodle (Pad Ki Mao)
|$13.95
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil with a garlic chili soy sauce