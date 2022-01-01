Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Smithtown

Go
Smithtown restaurants
Toast

Smithtown restaurants that serve cake

Alexandros Kitchen & Bar image

 

Smithtown Pasta House

65 East Main Street, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$12.00
More about Smithtown Pasta House
Banner pic

 

Raan Thai

203 Terry Rd, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Cakes$6.95
More about Raan Thai

Browse other tasty dishes in Smithtown

Thai Tea

Map

More near Smithtown to explore

Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stony Brook

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Selden

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston