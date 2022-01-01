Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Smithtown
/
Smithtown
/
Cake
Smithtown restaurants that serve cake
Smithtown Pasta House
65 East Main Street, Smithtown
No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cake
$12.00
More about Smithtown Pasta House
Raan Thai
203 Terry Rd, Smithtown
No reviews yet
Fish Cakes
$6.95
More about Raan Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Smithtown
Thai Tea
More near Smithtown to explore
Bay Shore
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Stony Brook
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Selden
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Commack
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston