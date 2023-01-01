Pies in Smithtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Smithtown restaurants that serve pies
Kickn Chicken - Smithtown - 20 east main street
20 East Main Street, Village of the Branch
No reviews yet
Banana Cream Pie
$6.95
Fresh Banana, Nilla Wafer, Whipped Cream
More about Kickn Chicken - Smithtown - 20 east main street
Cafe Lahooti
96 E Main Street, Smithtown
No reviews yet
MISSISSIPI MUD PIE
$7.00
More about Cafe Lahooti
