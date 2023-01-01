Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Smithtown

Smithtown restaurants
Smithtown restaurants that serve salmon

Wild Ginger

69 Smithtown Boulevard, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon Roll$7.00
Alexandros Kitchen & Bar image

 

Smithtown Pasta House

65 East Main Street, Smithtown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled salmon$35.36
