Go
Toast

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

Sunday - Thursday 11:00a-9:00p
Friday & Saturday 11:00a-10:00p
Available for curbside pick up and seating available at West Sixth! Please select how you'll be dining with us today!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

501 w 6th st • $$

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Banana Pepper Rings$5.99
Pickled banana peppers rolled in Weisenberger seasoned flour & fried. Served with smoked tomato ranch.
DINE-IN AT WEST SIXTH
Please type in your table number under "special instructions" to help us find you when your order is ready! Click "Add to Cart" before you place the rest of your order.
Traditional Fish N Chips Platter$13.99
West Sixth beer batter dipped fried cod. Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
West 6th Tap Room Burger$9.99
Local Stone Cross Farms beef patty on brioche bun with roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & banana pepper mustard. Served with hand-cut fries.
Optional add on of cheese, bacon, egg and/or oyster.
Fish Taco Trio$11.99
Set of 3. Crispy fried cod in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
Catfish Platter$12.99
Western Ky Castfish rolled and fried, Served with hand-cut fries, hushpuppies, creamy slaw and your choice of sauce
Singapore Shrimp Wrap$12.99
Shrimp (cooked how you'd like), FoodChain lettuces, pickled superfood slaw, cilantro, basil, mint, sprouts, rice noodles, crispy fried onions, roasted peanuts & ginger-soy vinaigrette in a whole wheat tortilla.
Shrimp Po Boy$14.99
1/2 dozen rolled and fried shrimp on po'boy bread with aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pops pickles & remoulade. Served with hand-cut fries
Buffalo Catfish Bites$7.99
Rolled & fried KY proud catfish bites, tossed in zesty buffalo sauce, with blue cheese celery slaw & served with smoked tomato ranch.
CURBSIDE PICKUP
Please enter your Vehicle description In "Special Instructions" below--Make, Model and Color. It will help us find you to deliver your order! Click "Add To Cart" before ordering your food.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

501 w 6th st

lexington KY

Sunday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:45 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

County Club

No reviews yet

County Club is a restaurant in Lexington, Kentucky committed to exploring and expanding the American tradition of smoking meats using hardwoods and low temperatures. It examines barbecue classics by utilizing responsibly raised Kentucky cow, hog, sheep, goat, and chicken while applying flavor traditions from around the world.

Rise Up Pizza

No reviews yet

Rise Up Pizza Brick & Mortar features housemade sourdough crust, local ingredients, and delicious flavor combinations.

Lady Remoulade

No reviews yet

Bringing Bourbon Street to the Bourbon State!

Porterhouse BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston