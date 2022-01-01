Smitty McGee’s Raw Bar & Restaurant
Smitty McGee's is a large Irish themed sports bar at the beach in Fenwick Ireland Delaware. Our menu specializes in wings and comfy pub food. We have the coldest beer and town and the DE Lottery and KENO
37234 Lighthouse Rd
Popular Items
Location
37234 Lighthouse Rd
Selbyville DE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Comfortably Numb
Eat Drink and Go Numb
Ocean Side Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
Taphouse Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Uber Bagels & Deli
Über Bagels is a New York-style bagel shop and deli offering authentic bagels as well as hefty and creative bagel breakfast and lunch sandwiches.