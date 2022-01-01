Smitty's Cafe and Bakery Inc
Come in and enjoy!
4355 Hwy 290 W
Popular Items
Location
4355 Hwy 290 W
Brenham TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Country Sunshine
We will be closed in downtown Brenham until April 13th. Come see us at Prost in Round Top until then!
L.A. Chicken Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Brossas Cibo e Vino
Enjoy our house-made pastas, fresh fish, award winning Italian sausage and lamb chops. We offer daily specials from garlic clove roasted chicken to prime grade ribeye to herb-roasted porchetta. We proudly have delicious offerings for gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diners as well.
Outdoor, indoor and bar seating is available in our cozy 100 year old converted Texas home.
Allow us to serve you in true Italian style:
Mariachi's Mexican Food
The best Mexican food in town. Dine in or takeout, you can't beat our menu!