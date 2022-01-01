Smitty's Cinema

Northern Scout Kitchen

Dear Customers,

If you see the following message: "Online Ordering Unavailable" it just means that we have temporarily paused online orders. We do this periodically if we are at capacity with a number of large food orders, or if our chef needs time to catch up on small batch food prep.

If you would like to make an order while our online ordering is temporarily paused, please call us at 207.423.4628; we would be happy to place your order over the phone and give you a specific pick up time. Please note that we are unable to process orders from our voice mailbox. Make sure to call back until you reach someone in person.

Thanks!

Jess & Pat

