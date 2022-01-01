Smitty's Smash Burger

Go
Kauai's new local Burger spot... Featuring local flavors and a fun twist on an old favorite.

HAMBURGERS

3501 Rice Street

Avg 5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Kalapaki Burger$12.00
Kauai raised 100% beef patty, spam, Swiss cheese, bacon, onions, topped with a sweet teriyaki sauce on a locally made bun.
Salem Burger$12.00
Kauai raised 100% beef patty, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with a smokey island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun.
Double Salem$13.99
Two Locally raised 100% beef patties, two Slices of Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with an island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun
Smitty's Burger$11.00
Kauai raised 100% beef patty, American cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, topped with Smitty's special sauce on a locally made bun.
Double Smitty$12.99
Two Kauai raised 100% beef patties,, American cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, topped with Smitty's special sauce on a locally made bun.
Kauai Burger$12.00
Kauai raised 100% beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Kalua pork, caramelized pineapple, onions, topped with an island BBQ sauce on a locally made bun.
Salem Fries$9.50
Our classic fries topped with Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon with a smokey BBQ.
Onion Rings$8.00
Rings
Keiki Cheese Burger$6.00
Meat..cheese..ketchup...bun simple
Double Kauai$13.99
Two locally raised 100% beef patties, Cheddar cheese, Kalua pork, caramelized pineapple, onions, topped with an island BBQ sauce on a locally made bun.
Location

3501 Rice Street

Lihue HI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
