Smoak BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

2291 Commerce Drive NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)

Popular Items

Cornbread$5.50
served with honey butter
Full Ribs$12.00
Pulled Pork$16.50
Sides 1/2 Pint$4.00
Combo 2 Meat$21.50
Sides 1 pint$6.00
Prime Brisket$25.00
Pint$8.00
Side Biscuits$1.50
Smoak'd Sandwich
Choice of pulled pork, turkey, chicken, or brisket MP. Add coleslaw at no additional cost
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2291 Commerce Drive NW

Rochester MN

Sunday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:59 am
