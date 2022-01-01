Go
Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink

Smok's first expansion outside of it's home in RiNo is right here at Junction Food & Drink. Our menu features the staples of what Smok has always offered with options for the whole family. Visit us for Kansas City BBQ and #meatsweats.

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV

Popular Items

BBQ Nachos$15.00
brisket or pork - tortilla chips, queso, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, black beans, jalapenos, cilantro, scallions
Coleslaw$5.00
ginger, cabbage, carrots, mayo
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$14.00
chopped brisket tossed in bbq sauce with house pickles. served on a potato bun with your choice of side.
Banana Cream Pudding$2.50
nilla wafers, vanilla pudding, whipped cream and sliced bananas
Cobb Salad$14.00
brisket or pork - cheddar, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, choice of dressing
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
carolina style pulled pork and ginger coleslaw on a potato bun served with your choice of side.
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
sliced brisket and house pickles served on a potato bun with your choice of side
Apple Hand Pie$5.00
seasonal flavor - house made
Brisket Queso & Chips$9.00
cup of house queso topped with chopped brisket. served with corn tortilla chips.
Chopped Salad$14.00
brisket or pork - corn, black beans, carrots, pickled red onion, cheddar, tomato, choice of dressing
Location

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
