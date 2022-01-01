Go
Classic barbecue in a modern setting paired with craft cocktails.

3350 Brighton Blvd

Popular Items

Burnt Ends$6.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
Brisket$7.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
Side of BBQ$0.50
Want extra sauce? Go crazy.
2 oz each
Cornbread$5.00
2 pcs per order.
hatch chile, cheddar, honey butter
Seasoned Fries$5.00
Handcut fries tossed in our house seasoning blend. Served with a side of ketchup.
Pulled Pork$4.00
served on white bread, bbq sauce on side
Mac & Cheese$5.00
white cheddar, black pepper
Smoked Hot Wings$14.00
served with celery, carrots and choice of dipping sauce
Pork Spare Ribs
pork spare ribs served by the pound
Banana Pudding$2.50
nilla wafers, vanilla pudding, banana, whipped cream
Location

3350 Brighton Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
