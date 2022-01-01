Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia

Go
"At Craft by Smoke and Fire, we see ourselves as more than a restaurant; our mission is to be a cornerstone in the community. A place where you can find great food made by great people. Craft by Smoke and Fire offers an emotional souvenir in every dish. Craft dishes, Craft cocktails and great entertainment. We don't just feed the body; we focus on the soul."

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Pound Brisket$13.00
Short Rib$26.00
Waffle Fries$5.00
1/2 Pound Pastrami$14.00
Street Corn$5.00
Creamy Blue Cheese Slaw$5.00
Sausage$6.00
Garlic & Herb Mash Potatoes$5.00
Short Rib Birria Quesadilla$12.00
Big Texan$18.00
Location

400 Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
