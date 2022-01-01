Go
Consumer picView gallery

Smoke & Fire

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

115 West Lake Street

Krum, TX 76249

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

115 West Lake Street, Krum TX 76249

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Horny Toad Cafe & Bar
orange star4.0 • 991
5812 North Interstate 35 Denton, TX 76207
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza - (Denton Hickory)
orange star4.7 • 4,378
1120 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Flying Squirrel - 1216 W Hickory
orange starNo Reviews
1216 W Hickory Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
The Meat Up Denton
orange starNo Reviews
529 Bolivar Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Osteria il Muro - 311 West Congress Street
orange starNo Reviews
311 West Congress Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Jackie Mays Burger - Tastes great, no bull!
orange starNo Reviews
208 North Austin Street Denton, TX 76201
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Krum

Denton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Smoke & Fire

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston