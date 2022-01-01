Go
Toast

Smoke BBQ

Southern style BBQ paired with traditional sides.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

34 W Merchant St • $$

Avg 4.9 (745 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Bread Serving$3.50
2" x 4" mini loaf
Pork Belly$12.00
Smoked tender and delicious
Seasonal Veg Serving$3.50
Pan roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, golden raisins, and chicken stock
Cole Slaw Serving$3.50
Traditional creamy style slaw with a touch of vinegar
Chicken$14.00
Dry rubbed moist and tender
Mac and Cheese Serving$3.50
Baked mac and cheese, just like grandma used to make.
Brisket$16.00
1/3 Lb USDA Prime
St. Louis Ribs$20.00
Succulent Duroc pork spare ribs
Baked Beans Serving$3.50
Southern style beans, sweet, smoky and savory, with bacon.
Pulled Pork$11.00
1/3 lb Slow cooked and tender Duroc pork
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

34 W Merchant St

Audubon NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burgertime NJ

No reviews yet

Putting the fun between the bun.

LesbiVeggies

No reviews yet

Plant Based, Gluten Free Urban Café!

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Genova Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston