Popular Items
|Full Rack Solo
|$32.00
A full rack and finished with choice of sauce. Thirteen to fourteen bones.
|Half Rack Solo
|$21.50
Half rack finished with choice of sauce. Six to seven bones.
|Quarter Rack Solo
|$14.50
Quarter rack finished with sauce. Three to four bones.
|Two Meat
|$21.50
Served with cornbread, slaw, and choice of one side dish.
|Quarter Rib and One Meat
|$23.00
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$17.50
Chunks of pork, dry rubbed and smoked, and smothered in choice of sauce. Served with cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
|Hickory Roasted Lamb
|$21.00
Slices of tender leg of lamb and hickory smoked. Served with scalloped potatoes, cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
|Big Kid Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
With house bacon and tomato on Texas toast. Served with fries on kaiser bun and a coleslaw topper.
|Buffalo Veggie Wrap
|$9.50
Black beans, corn, carrots, tomato, avocado, and slaw. Tossed in house buffalo sauce on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$15.50
Famous wings are hickory smoked and crisped in the fryer. Served with carrots, and celery.
|Tot Basket
|$7.50
Basket of crunchy tots.
|House Cut Fries
|$5.00
Fresh potatoes, cut, and fried in house.
|Mashed Potatoes
|$5.00
Creamy and buttery.
|Potato Salad
|$5.00
Apple cider, crispy house bacon, scallions, and sour cream.
|Vanilla Milk Cake
|$6.00
Light and creamy vanilla cake in sweet cream, topped with cinnamon.
|Brisket Platter
|$19.50
Thinly sliced lean brisket, with choice of sauce on the side. Served with cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
Creamy traditional carrot cake with frosting
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
House specialty. Crispy pickle chips served with blue cheese horseradish sauce.
|Scalloped Potatoes
|$5.00
Creamy potatoes with thyme. Topped with cheddar.
|Smokehouse Chili
|$9.50
Ground beef chili with smoked bacon, ground beef, kidney beans and house seasonings. Served with corn bread.
|Cucumber Tomato Salad
|$5.00
Cucumber, tomato, and onion in cumin citrus vinaigrette.
|Cheesecake with Mixed Berry Topping
|$6.00
Classic, creamy cheesecake with berry topping on the side.
|Funnel Cake
|$5.50
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
House specialty. Juicy, smoked pork on kaiser, tossed in choice of sauce on kaiser bun. Served with a slaw topper on the side.
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.00
House chicken, BBQ, black beans, corn, tomato, cheddar, and crispy tortilla strips.
|Pulled Pork Burrito Wrap
|$11.00
Bbq pulled pork, black beans, corn, slaw, and tomato on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Smoked chicken, crisp romaine, egg, tomato, house bacon, cheddar, and avocado.
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.00
A powerhouse of thick sliced house turkey, built with Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|Full Rack Platter
|$36.00
Full rack with choice of sauce. Served with slaw, cornbread, and choice of one side. Thirteen to fourteen bones.
|Half Rack Platter
|$26.50
Half rack with finished sauce. Served with slaw, cornbread, and one side. Six to seven bones.
|Quarter Rack Platter
|$18.00
Quarter rack finished with sauce. Served with slaw, cornbread, and one side. Three to four bones.
|Three Meat
|$26.00
Served with cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
|Quarter Rib and Two Meat
|$27.00
Served with cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
|Pulled Chicken Platter
|$17.50
Tender chicken, dry rubbed, and smoked, with choice of sauce. Served with cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
|Smoked Sausage Platter
|$17.50
Two links of hickory smoked sausage, topped with peppers, and onions. Served with cornbread, slaw, and one side dish.
|Smoked Sausage
|$10.50
House smoked with peppers and onions on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|House Greens Salad
|$8.75
Crisp romaine, lettuce, and carrots.
|Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
Classic recipe. Eggs stuffed with pureed, seasoned yolks, and sprinkled with paprika.
|Onion Rings
|$9.00
|Baked Beans
|$5.00
Sweet honey beans with a hint of spice and pork.
|Cole Slaw
|$5.00
Southwest style. Sour cream base with lime juice, cilantro, and seasonings.
|Peach Cobbler
|$6.00
Sweet peaches baked in golden batter with cinnamon.
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Creamy style.
|Smoked Salmon BLT Wrap
|$13.50
Hickory smoked salmon with house bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lemon garlic aioli. On kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|Brisket Chili Dog
|$10.50
Famous dog smothered in all meat brisket chili on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
Two tacos filled with chicken, black beans, corn, lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Tossed in house buffalo sauce.
|Collard Greens
|$5.00
Southern style with a hint of spice and pork.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Smokey and flavorful, tossed in choice of sauce on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|Cornbread
|$3.50
Two pieces of homemade cornbread.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.75
Crisp romaine, parmesan and croutons, and with Caesar dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.50
Thinly sliced lean brisket on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper on the side.
|Smoked Salmon Tacos
|$14.00
Two tacos filled with smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, slaw, and drizzled with citrus aioli.
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$5.00
|Brisket Chili
|$9.50
Chunks of braised brisket finished with a touch of heat. Served with cornbread.
