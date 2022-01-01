Go
Toast

Wister's Barbecue

Crafted with Smoke and Spice

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

321 west main street • $$

Avg 4 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac
Pork Sammich$9.00
7 Pieces$8.50
We make our Saucy Chick-Lets from fresh jumbo chicken tenderloins. After they're cut and lightly salt-brined, we give them with a crispy coating and drop them in the fryer. Tender, juicy and delicious - No bones about it!
Corn Bread$2.50
Brisket Platter$24.00
A generous Portion of Brisket plus two sides.
2 Meat Platter$18.00
Fries$3.00
Pulled Chicken Sammich$9.00
Brisket Sammich$10.50
6 Wings$11.50
Our wings are seasoned with dry rub and left to marinate overnight, then smoked over hickory and cherry wood. We grill or fry them to order and toss with your choice of sauce. We'll even dust them with Bacon Dust if you like... Due to a recent increase in the cost of wings, we now charge separately for dippers.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

321 west main street

Lansdale PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chef Chipper at AAA Catering

No reviews yet

Pickup party trays now available!

Round Guys Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stove and Tap - Lansdale

No reviews yet

At Stove & Tap, we pride ourselves on being more than just a great restaurant. Our food menu is ever-changing using the freshest, local ingredients prepared to perfection. Our mission is simple... to provide our guests with a dynamic dining experience in an exciting environment filled with big flavor and big personality.

Well Crafted Beer Co

No reviews yet

Now offering take out beer, food, and merch! Please bring your ID to pick up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston