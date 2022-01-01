Go
Smoke & Fire - Pomona

401 East Foothill Boulevard

Popular Items

3 Brisket Tacos$12.99
Mac and Cheese$4.99
Smash Burger$8.99
Brisket Quesadilla$9.99
Nashville Hot Chicken$12.99
Waffle Fries$4.99
3 Chicken Tenders$9.99
Brisket Mac$12.99
Texas Style Brisket Fries$13.99
Brisket Grilled Cheese$12.99
Location

401 East Foothill Boulevard

Pomona CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
