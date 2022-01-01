Go
Smokin' Barrels

Northern BBQ!

904 Calef Highway

Popular Items

Deviled Egg$7.00
Mississippi cajun fries$7.00
Carolina pork fries$8.00
Cheese & pickles$8.00
single barrel$4.00
country poutine$12.00
Fried Brussels$7.00
R & D fries$10.00
Truffle fries$8.00
sausage grilled cheese$10.00
Location

904 Calef Highway

Barrington NH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
