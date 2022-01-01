Smoke Shack Catering

Go
WE ARE SOLD OUT!!! Please call us at 210-957-1430 if you have any questions, or email us at bastethanksgivingever@gmail.com.

BBQ

3714 Broadway • $

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Sides$10.00
These are Quart sizes and are served COLD.
Additional Meats
These meats will be sliced and packaged from Smoke Shack and will NOT be cold. These will be fresh, warm, and sliced day of.
Gravy
Dozen Rolls$6.00
Turkey Breast Meal$85.00
4-5 pound smoked turkey breast
comes with your choice of 3 quart size sides
Cranberry Sauce
Turkey Breast$55.00
4-5 pound smoked turkey breast
Whole Turkey Meal$110.00
17-20 pound smoked turkey
comes with your choice of 3 quart size sides.
Whole Turkey$84.00
17-20 pound smoked turkey
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3714 Broadway

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
