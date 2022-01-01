Go
Smoke Shack BBQ

BBQ

3714 Broadway • $

Avg 4.7 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Nachos$11.50
Seasoned chips piled high with homemade queso and chopped brisket, and topped with fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.
Sausage Wrap Meal$12.00
Adult Tenders$10.00
2 Sliders + 2 Sides$10.50
Bottled Soda$2.50
Fried Catfish Plate$12.00
Loaded Baked Potato$9.50
A Baked Potato loaded with chopped brisket, butter, cheese, sour cream, chives, and barbecue sauce.
1 Slider + 2 Side$8.00
Canned Soda$1.50
Gallon Tea$6.00
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3714 Broadway

San Antonio TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
