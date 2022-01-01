Go
Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Born from the idea that barbecue can be more than just traditional, smoke can be more than just smoky, and passion can be crafted, Smokecraft is a team of dedicated members always striving to provide the best culinary experience. Our award-winning techniques are tested and perfected on the competition circuit, and are continuously evolving to push the boundaries of barbecue.

Popular Items

Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.95
maple wood smoked chicken thighs / cole slaw
Prime Brisket Platter$30.95
USDA Prime grade / dry rubbed / hickory & cherrywood smoked
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 3$27.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
Our Iconic Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
dry rubbed / cole slaw
Mac & Cheese$9.95
Smokecraft Combo - Pick 2$22.95
pulled pork / sliced brisket / ¼ chicken /
jalapeno cheddar sausage / st. louis ribs /
turkey
1/2 Dozen Cornbread$4.00
All-American Nachos$14.95
tortilla chips / smoked queso / cheddar /
jack / pico de gallo / jalapenos / crema /
avocado crema
Add Chicken or Pork +$2
Add Brisket or Pork Belly +$3
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$14.95
compart duroc / apple glaze
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$19.95
USDA Prime brisket / sweet bbq sauce / caramelized onions / cole slaw
*onions are tossed with the sauce and brisket*
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1051 N Highland Street

Arlington VA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
