Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Born from the idea that barbecue can be more than just traditional, smoke can be more than just smoky, and passion can be crafted, Smokecraft is a team of dedicated members always striving to provide the best culinary experience. Our award-winning techniques are tested and perfected on the competition circuit, and are continuously evolving to push the boundaries of barbecue.



SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES

1051 N Highland Street • $$