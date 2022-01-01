Go
Smokecraft Modern BBQ Catering

Born from the idea that barbecue can be more than just traditional, smoke can be more than just smoky, and passion can be crafted, Smokecraft is a team of dedicated members always striving to provide the best culinary experience. Our award-winning techniques are tested and perfected on the competition circuit, and are continuously evolving to push the boundaries of barbecue.

1051 N. Highland Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$18.00
Our award-winning secret recipe. Sure to be loved by the whole family! Each quart feeds 3-4 people.
Smoked Prime Rib$200.00
4-5 pound* Prime grade Certified Angus Beef. Smoked over hickory and cherrywood. Served with 1 quart of Beef Au Jus. Cooked to Rare and served cold to allow for reheating to temperature of choice. Serves 6-8 people.
*pre-cooked weight
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Flash fried brussels sprouts. Tossed in a charred scallion vinaigrette. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
Pulled Pork$16.00
Enjoy our award-winning pulled pork to go! Each pound feeds 3-4 people.
Smoked Whole Duck$75.00
A 5-pound* cherry wood smoked whole duck, rubbed with our house-made chipotle-cocoa rub. Served with a chipotle cherry glaze. Serves 3 people.
*pre-cooked weight
Collard Greens$15.00
Our award-winning secret recipe. Each quart feeds 3-4 people.
Smoked Sausage & Apple Stuffing$15.00
Hickory smoked kielbasa sausage, granny smith apples, herbs, toasted brioche. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
Pulled Chicken$16.00
Enjoy our award-winning all-natural pulled chicken! Each pound feeds 3-4 people.
Prime Brisket$40.00
1 pound of Sliced USDA Prime Grade Angus Beef Brisket. Each pound serves 3-4.
Bourbon Sweet Mashed Potatoes$15.00
A Thanksgiving staple. Maplewood smoked sweet potatoes, infused with a hint of maple syrup and bourbon. Top with your choice of marshmallows or candied pecans. Each quart serves 3-4 people.
Location

1051 N. Highland Street

Arlington VA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
