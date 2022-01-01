Smoked
Smoked, is an upscale fine dining experience that combines the elements of Seafood, Swine, and Smoke.
Smoked strives to give patrons the customer-driven experience unique take on libations that are unmatched fine dining
1634 Main Street
Location
Columbia SC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
