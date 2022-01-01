Go
Smoked on High BBQ

Handcrafted, slow-smoked BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES

755 S High St • $

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)

Popular Items

Collard Greens and Pork$2.50
Stewed for 5-hours, our greens are perfectly paired with smoked pork and spices.
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
18 hour smoked certified Angus brisket, dry rubbed with salt, black pepper and sugar for that sticky-sweet candy bark exterior.
Max N Cheese$2.50
Our outside the box, signature recipe that’s a cheesy medley of garlic, herbs and spices.
Cole Slaw$2.50
A BBQ classic. Tangy, sweet and made fresh daily.
Spicy Brisket Chili Cup$2.50
Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.
Pork Skinny$8.00
15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.
1/4 Slab Ribs$10.00
Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.
Pork Sandwich$8.00
15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.
Cornbread$2.50
Sweet, buttery and huge.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

755 S High St

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
