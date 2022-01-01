Smokehouse on Main
Come in and Enjoy our Smoke Meats.Best Southern BBQ in this town !
24255 Main Street
Location
24255 Main Street
Newhall CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maginn's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Newhall Refinery
Come in and enjoy!
The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery
We are a cafe & cold pressed juicery in Downtown Newhall. We serve seasonal fresh food, coffee, juices, pastries, breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and more! Stop in and say hello!
Rustic Burger House
Come in and enjoy!