Go
Toast

Smokehouse on Main

Come in and Enjoy our Smoke Meats.Best Southern BBQ in this town !

24255 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

24255 Main Street

Newhall CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maginn's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Newhall Refinery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery

No reviews yet

We are a cafe & cold pressed juicery in Downtown Newhall. We serve seasonal fresh food, coffee, juices, pastries, breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and more! Stop in and say hello!

Rustic Burger House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston