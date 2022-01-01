Go
Toast

SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill

the FLAGSHIP is BACK!!
after a long over extended hiatus from NEW RO ... SmokeHouse is back, bigger & better.

587 NORTH AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS$14.95
buttermilk fried chicken strips, w/ honey mustard.
BRISKET EMPANADAS$9.95
braised brisket, onions, mozz & THE SAUCE
MAC & CHEESE$7.95
penne, house cheese sauce, bread crumbs.
CHEDDAR CORNBREAD$5.95
FRIED LITTLE THIGHS$13.95
bougie-boneless wings, rolled in agave, w/ nash & 'bama
CLASSIC BURGER$15.95
1/2# pat lafreida patty, american, lettuce, tomato, onion.
SMOKED BRISKET$18.95
1/2# sliced, w/ cornbread & whipped spuds.
HOUSE DOUBLE$15.95
2 - 1/4# smashed patties, american, grilled onions, 1000 island dressing, shredded lettuce, buttered brioche.
JERK BRISKET TACOS$12.95
aioli, cabbage, scallions, jerk BBQ
TAILGATE WINGS$16.95
rubbed, smoked, grilled, & rolled ... BEST DAMN WINGS IN NY!
See full menu

Location

587 NORTH AVE

NEW ROCHELLE NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AJ's Burgers

No reviews yet

Eat The Best Eat Homemade
Always Cooking with Passion & Love

Sin Frontera

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roc N Ramen

No reviews yet

Enjoy Slurppers!!!!!

Krave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston