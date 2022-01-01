Go
SmokeKing Restaurant

Wood Smoked BBQ.

280D Main St

Popular Items

Corn bread 2 piece$2.00
Coleslaw$5.00
Mac n cheese$6.00
Pulled Pork - choose quantity$16.00
Brisket - choose quantity$24.00
3 Meat Sampler$26.00
House Sauce
Tacos$8.00
Kansas city
Baked Beans$5.00
Location

280D Main St

New Hartford CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
