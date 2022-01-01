Go
Smoke Street Barbeque

Our smoke is no joke!

BBQ

424 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (580 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Corn bread$1.99
Boss Hog Combo$24.99
4oz Sliced brisket
4oz Pulled Pork
4oz smoked Sausage
Gluten Free
Sliced Brisket$20.99
8oz. Smoked Sliced Brisket
Gluten Free
Nachos$12.99
melted cheese, jalapeno, tomato, with choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or chopped brisket
Entree Mac$15.99
Gruyere, Parmesan and Swiss Cheese
Bacon and breadcrumbs
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.99
4oz Pulled Chicken
Mixed greens
Black beans
Avocado
Corn salsa
Cheddar cheese
Tortilla strips ( not GF)
(2) DRESSINGS
Apple Orchard Salad$14.99
Gluten Free
Fresh mixed greens
6oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Sundried Cranberries
Sliced Apples
Red Onion
Shaved Parmesan
(2) Poppyseed Dressing
Quesadilla$12.99
choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped brisket with blended cheese, green pepper, onion, jalapeno and street sauce
Pulled Pork$18.99
8oz. Smoked Pulled Pork
Gluten Free
Side Mac & Cheese$5.99
Gruyere, Swiss & Parmesan Cheese
Bacon
Bread Crumbs
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

424 N Main St

Milford MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
