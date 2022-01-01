Smoke Street Barbeque
Our smoke is no joke!
BBQ
424 N Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
424 N Main St
Milford MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOLE are our PURPOSE
The Proving Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
Palate of Milford
Our Menu changes frequently. We source locally and pride ourselves on supporting all of the wonderful family farms we can! Please check our menu often!
Coratti's On Main
Come in and enjoy!