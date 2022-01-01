Go
Toast

Smokey D's BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ

601 Locust Street • $

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

Lunch Platter$11.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

601 Locust Street

Des Moines IA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Acai Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Centro

No reviews yet

Conveniently located in downtown Des Moines lives one of the city’s most renowned restaurants, Centro.
Centro specializes in delicious Italian-inspired food featuring fresh ingredients and masterful preparation by the Centro culinary team. Whether you’re ordering a multi-course meal or grabbing a drink and pizza at the bar, Centro's lively, casual yet upscale atmosphere makes it perfect for dining with friends, family, clients and business associates.

Proof

No reviews yet

World-class fine dining in a casual, relaxed atmosphere.

801 Chophouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston