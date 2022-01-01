Go
Toast

SMOKEY HILL

Come in and enjoy!

681 RIVER AVENUE

No reviews yet

Location

681 RIVER AVENUE

LAKEWOOD NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Village Pizza South

No reviews yet

Lakewoods upscale pizzeria and cafe

Bun Burger Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fast casual family restaurant serving up, in house fresh ground daily beef burgers, epic sandwiches, salads and more!

Flysh Kosher

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glatt Gourmet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston