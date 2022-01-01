Go
Toast

Smokey Jo's Scratch Kitchen & Ale House

Where good friends meet!

PIZZA • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

475 W Burville Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

475 W Burville Rd

Crete IL

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wood's Corner

No reviews yet

We are an uptown Crete, IL half-day cafe. Serving made to order breakfast and lunch. Come in and enjoy!

Raspberry's Pancake House & Restaurant

No reviews yet

ORDER AND PAY ONLINE
Pick up at our drive thru window

Burrito Station

No reviews yet

Best Mexican food in Town!

ENZO'S

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston