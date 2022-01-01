Go
  • Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap

Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap

Home of the Smokey Burger, Smoked BBQ Ribs delicious homemade desserts!

205 Washington Street

Popular Items

Chicken Chunks$6.49
Lightly breaded with Choice of sauce and served with ranch dressing
Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
1/2 pound fresh burger. Fresh grilled mushrooms with swiss cheese placed on top of hand formed burger
Smokey Burger$8.99
1/2 pound fresh burger. Served with American cheese, mayo, pickle, tomato and our signature BBQ sauce
Kid's Chicken Strips$5.99
Includes choice of applesauce, fries, chips, green beans, mashed potatoes w/gravy or tater tots & child’s drink
Mac & Cheese Wedges$6.49
Deep fried and served with a side of ranch dressing
Stuff Cheese Balls$5.99
Deep fried with choice of cheddar or pepper jack. Served with marinara sauce
Chopped Chicken Salad$9.99
Chopped lettuce tossed with black beans, roasted corn, onions, Swiss cheese, and topped with grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing
Chicken Strip Basket$9.49
House made and fresh cut Chicken tenders
Chicken Wings$6.99
6 wings served plain with dry rub or smothered in your
choice of sauce
French Fries$3.49
Location

Republic OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
