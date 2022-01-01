Go
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ

Smokie Joe's is a mobile food unit specializing in Carolina Pork and Texas style Beef Brisket
Our meats are slow smoked at controlled and monitored temperatures with the finest hickory and apple woods
All menu items homemade with fresh ingredients

Richmond Virginia

Popular Items

Baked Beans$3.00
Cornbread$3.00
Macaroni and Cheese$4.00
Pork Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw
Brisket Burnt Ends$6.00
Brisket ends pulled and topped with sweet tangy sauce
Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Topped with jalapeno, caramelized onion and sweet tangy Texas style sauce
Pork Combo Mac and Cheese$11.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw and homemade mac and cheese
Cole Slaw 6oz Side$3.00
Pork Combo Baked Beans$11.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw and baked beans
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
Location

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
