Smokin' Betty's BBQ

Finz

No reviews yet

Surrounded by windows overlooking the Salem Harbor, Finz offers guests lively waterfront scenery in a comfortable open concept interior. Of particular note is the 40 seat bar which flows from dining room to lounge, floor to ceiling nautical wall, hand painted lobster octopus mural, open style kitchen and built-in raw and sushi bars. In warmer months, the outdoor patio dining along the water is superb, with spots in the shade or the sun or enjoy a libation sitting around the outdoor fire pit. With events centered around local arts, Finz is the place to experience Salem.**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-744-8485**

