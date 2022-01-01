Go
Smokin Bones BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

364 South 200 West

No reviews yet

Popular Items

One Meat Plate$15.99
Includes choice of 2 sides
Cornbread$2.79
Half Rack Plate$19.99
Includes choice of 2 sides
Half and Half Fries$4.99
1/2 regular and 1/2 Sweet potatoe
Two Meat Plate$16.99
Includes choice of 2 sides
Brisket Sandwich$11.99
Includes 1 side
BBQ Navajo Taco$13.99
Scone, Mozzarella, Beans, Meat, Drizzled with BBQ Sauce
Three Meat Plate$17.99
Includes choice of 2 sides
Pork Sandwich$9.99
Includes 1 side
French Fries$3.99
Tossed with BBQ Seasoning
Location

364 South 200 West

Bountiful UT

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
