Smokin Fins

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

Popular Items

Mango Tango$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
S'mores Hazelnut Dream Cake$8.00
California$10.00
surimi-crab and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, key lime aioli, eel sauce
Scoop of Ice Cream$2.50
El Diablo$16.00
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
Lobster Tater Tots$12.00
lobster meat, potato, egg, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, ranch, green onion
Location

7600 Grandview Ave, Suite 100

Arvada CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
