Smokin Fins

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

370 Memorial Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

El Diablo$16.00
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
Dragon$15.00
tempura shrimp, jicama, avocado, ahi, green onion, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, key lime aioli
Kickin Shrimp$14.00
crispy shrimp, honey-chipotle sauce, ranch
Mango Tango$17.00
tempura shrimp, surimi-crab and lobster salad, chopped mango, avocado, toasted panko, habañero masago, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Vegas$15.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, habañero cream cheese, spicy tuna mix, sesame seeds, green onion, key lime aioli, eel sauce, spicy aioli
Lobster Stuffed Avocado$14.00
tempura fried, surimi-crab and lobster salad, sriracha, spicy aioli, atomic sauce, eel sauce, habañero masago, green onion, sesame seeds
Baja Fish Tacos -Cod$14.00
battered and fried arctic cod, chipotle crema, cabbage, pico de gallo, cotija
Brussels and Cauliflower$14.00
flash-fried with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, miso-tahini, smoked sea salt, chipotle-balsamic drizzle, grilled lemon
Lobster Tater Tots$12.00
lobster meat, potato, egg, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, ranch, green onion
Mango Shrimp Tacos$15.00
tequila-lime shrimp, cabbage, mango jalapeño salsa, cotija, key lime aioli
Location

Idaho Falls ID

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
