Go
A map showing the location of Smokin Jalapeno
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Smokin Jalapeno

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

400 Avalon Ave Suite B

Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

400 Avalon Ave Suite B, Muscle Shoals AL 35661

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

306 BBQ Muscle Shoals

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Birdy's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Peppers Deli

No reviews yet

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order.

Smokin Jalapeno

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston