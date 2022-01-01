Go
Smokin' Pig

Come on in and enjoy!

1208 H St. NE

Popular Items

Rib Tips 1/2 lb$8.00
The Cowboy$12.00
The Outlaw$10.00
Legend In The Makin'$9.00
The Gobbler$11.00
Big Tennessee Salmon Sandwich$12.00
Brisket 1 lb.$22.00
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Brisket 1/2 lb.$15.00
Sliced 1/2 lb Turkey Platter$16.00
Location

1208 H St. NE

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
