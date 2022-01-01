Go
Smoking Pig BBQ - Coleman

Traditional American BBQ. Slow smoked meats, homemade sides, desserts! Come in and enjoy!

530 Newhall Dr, #10

Popular Items

1/2 Rack Meal$27.99
Chicken Leg Quarter$7.99
Burnt Ends$17.49
Corn Bread$1.25
2 Meat Combo$20.99
Angus Beef Brisket
Famous BBQ Beans
House Mac & Cheese
Pulled Pork Sammy$14.99
Slow smoked, 12-hour pulled pork, topped with housemade slaw and a dab of our special honey BBQ sauce.
Wolf Turds$6.29
Location

530 Newhall Dr, #10

San Jose CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
