Smokin' Jack's Bar-B-Que

10950 W Good Hope Road

Popular Items

Beef Brisket$12.00
16-hour slow-smoked. Chopped brisket, served on a Brioche Bun.
Brisket Cheesesteak$12.49
16 Hour slow-smoked brisket. Thinly sliced, topped with 2 types of cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, sauteed pepper, Served on a toasted hoagie bun.
Bottle Water$2.00
Fountain Soda$2.95
Tater Tots$3.49
Rib Dinner$16.00
Half rack of ribs or tips served with 2 sides and a side of cornbread.
Ribs$26.00
Spare Ribs slowly smoked and seasoned to perfection!
Combo Plates -1 Meat$15.00
Choose your meat and 2 sides, served with cornbread
Combo Plates - 2 Meat$18.00
Choose your meat and 2 sides, served with cornbread
Burger$9.00
Location

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

