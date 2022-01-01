Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy! Great Crew, Great Food, Great Fun!
15001 Gasparilla Road
Popular Items
Location
15001 Gasparilla Road
Placida FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TJS MARKET GRILL
Laissez le bon temps rouler
LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL
Scarpa's Coastal
Come in and enjoy!
Ken and Barb's
Come in and enjoy!
EndZone Sports Grille
Come in and enjoy!