Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy! Great Crew, Great Food, Great Fun!

15001 Gasparilla Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

RIBS$19.99
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.95
Quesadilla$6.95
Smokin Jerr's Sampler$21.95
BURGER$10.95
Wings
Grouper Finger Bskt$17.95
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
Captain’s Salad$6.95
Chicken Tender Bskt$12.95
Location

15001 Gasparilla Road

Placida FL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

