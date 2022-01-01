Go
Smokin Thighs

We are a smoked chicken Restaurant in Nashville, TN that specializes in making delicious wings thighs and leg quarters by smokin & grilling, never frying!!

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

611 Wedgewood Avenue • $$

Avg 4.1 (1439 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Tacos$12.00
2 soft flour tacos filled with BBQ applewood smoked chicken topped with a roasted pepper corn, slaw, lettuce combo and a drizzled ranch sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich & 2 Sides$10.00
Applewood Smoked Chicken , Slaw, Pickles, Perfectly Awesome Sauce on a bun with 2 sides.
Loaded Smoked Chicken Nachos$12.00
A bed of nacho chips, topped with applewood smoked chicken, local made queso, bacon, 'que sour cream and jalapenos.
Thighs In A Pile$12.00
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken flavored to your liking! We recommend topping it with Pineapple & Mozzarella!
Wings 6 Pieces$9.00
SIX jumbo applewood smoked chicken wings, flavored to your liking. (Up to One Flavor Choice) (Without Sides but you can still add them!)
Thighs On Texas Toast$12.50
Boneless chopped applewood smoked chicken on Texas Toast! We recommend topping it with Tomatoes & Mozzarella!
Chicken Chicken Salad$12.00
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with applewood smoked chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon and a 3 cheese blend.
Blue Chicken Salad$12.00
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with applewood smoked chicken, dried cranberries, blue cheese and tortilla crumbles.
Ranch Sauce Cup (2oz)$0.30
Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

611 Wedgewood Avenue

Nashville TN

Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

