Smokin Thighs
We are a smoked chicken Restaurant in Nashville, TN that specializes in making delicious wings thighs and leg quarters by smokin & grilling, never frying!!
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
611 Wedgewood Avenue • $$
Location
611 Wedgewood Avenue
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
