Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Weare
  • /
  • Tabetha's Backyard Firepit Catering LLC
Main picView gallery

Tabetha's Backyard Firepit Catering LLC

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

11 Hodgdon Road

Weare, NH 03281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

11 Hodgdon Road, Weare NH 03281

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Riverside Grille
orange starNo Reviews
737 River Rd New Boston, NH 03070
View restaurantnext
SuperScoops
orange star4.6 • 64
58 Main St Henniker, NH 03242
View restaurantnext
The Village Trestle 2023 - 25 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
25 Main Street Goffstown, NH 03045
View restaurantnext
Riverside Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
14 Park Ave Hopkinton, NH 03229
View restaurantnext
Goffstown Pizza Market
orange starNo Reviews
670 Mast Road Goffstown, NH 03045
View restaurantnext
The Tasting House at Wolf Pine Hollow - 53 Middle Rd
orange starNo Reviews
53 Middle Rd Hancock, NH 03449
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Weare

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Milford

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Peterborough

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Tilton

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tabetha's Backyard Firepit Catering LLC

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston