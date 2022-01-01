Go
Smoky Martin's BBQ

Come Get Yourself Sum!

3601 E STATE ST

Popular Items

Brisket Philly Sandwich$14.20
Smoked Brisket topped with cooked peppers & onions, homemade cheddar cheese sauce, bbq sauce on french bread
Pulled Pork Pound$14.38
Pulled Pork by the Pound
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.09
On fresh Ciabatta bread
Homemade Mac & Cheese$2.95
6 Smoked Chicken Wings$9.89
Your choice of mango habenero, butter garlic, buffalo, hot and sweet, BBQ, golden BBQ, Dry Sweet Mesquite, our award winning HOT and own homemade house sauce.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.61
Beef Brisket Sandwich on French bread with BBQ sauce
Corn Bread$1.29
The Pig Pen (Pulled Pork Nachos)$13.52
A party in your mouth! Loaded with Pulled Pork and your choice of toppings! (Smoked Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Onions, Black Olives, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Minced Jalapeno, and Banana Pepper Rings)
Loaded Baked Potato$13.66
Topped with butter and your choice: Brisket, Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken. Loaded with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, Minced Jalapeno and BBQ Sauce
BBQ Platter 2 & 2$19.61
Location

3601 E STATE ST

HERMITAGE PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
