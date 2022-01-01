Go
Smoky Mountain Burritos Mexican Grill

SEAFOOD • SALADS

2250 PARKWAY • $$

Avg 3.7 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajita Chicken Chimichanga$13.99
Spice sauce
Chicken, Cheese and Rice Kids$5.99
Taco Salad Ground Beef$8.99
Fajita Nachos$12.99
Cheese Dip Side$2.75
Ground Beef Chimichanga$11.99
Beef Taco$1.99
Cheese Dip$6.99
Street Tacos$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2250 PARKWAY

PIGEON FORGE TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
