Smoky Mountain Pancake House

Come in, pull up a chair, and enjoy. Proudly serving breakfast since 1968!

4050 Parkway • $$

Avg 4.3 (1009 reviews)

Popular Items

Buttermilk Pancakes$6.99
Mama Bear Breakfast$8.99
Two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage
Papa Bear Breakfast$11.99
Three eggs, two strips of bacon , one sausage patty, and one sausage link.
French Toast$7.99
French Toast Breakfast$10.99
French toast with 2 eggs and choice of bacon or sausage
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.49
Pancakes filled and topped with chocolate chips
Junior Bear Breakfast$6.99
1 egg, 1 pancake and choice of 1 strip of bacon, 1 sausage patty, or 1 sausage link.
Waffle Breakfast$10.99
Waffle served with 2 eggs & choice of bacon or sausage
Eggs Breakfast$7.99
two eggs and choice of hash browns or pancakes
Bacon$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4050 Parkway

Pigeon Forge TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
