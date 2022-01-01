Go
Toast

Smoky Rose White Rock

Our meats are smoked in our wood-burning smoker, low and slow to really bring out the best flavors. Each item on our menu is made with the highest quality ingredients to make sure every bite is as good as the last. Located in East Dallas right across the street from the Arboretum, Smoky Rose is the perfect break. Take a seat on our patio, open year round, enjoy your food, and drinks, all while taking in your surroundings. We're open for brunch and offer the chance to get away and relax.

8602 Garland Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brisket Queso$11.00
See full menu

Location

8602 Garland Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Verona Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yogi's Sushi & Sports

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0068

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Please select the correct location before submitting payment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston