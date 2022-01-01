Smoky Rose White Rock
Our meats are smoked in our wood-burning smoker, low and slow to really bring out the best flavors. Each item on our menu is made with the highest quality ingredients to make sure every bite is as good as the last. Located in East Dallas right across the street from the Arboretum, Smoky Rose is the perfect break. Take a seat on our patio, open year round, enjoy your food, and drinks, all while taking in your surroundings. We're open for brunch and offer the chance to get away and relax.
8602 Garland Rd
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
