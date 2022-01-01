Go
Smoky's Concession Stand

Come on in and enjoy pizza, bbq, & fried chicken! Fresh ingredients, housemade recipes, and daily specials, right on Main Street Lapel! Family friendly! Part of the FoxGardin restaurant group.

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

732 Main St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)

Popular Items

Lapel Tenderloin Sandwich$11.00
Steak Dinner$48.00
House Fries$4.50
Half Chicken$12.00
BBQ Chix Quesadilla$11.00
Stewed Green Beans$4.00
Mac n Cheese$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

732 Main St.

Lapel IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
